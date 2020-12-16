Hamilton’s Martel’s Christmas Wonderland Wins $50,000 on ABC’s ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’

Hamilton Township's own favorite Christmas light display... has won national recognition & a great prize, when they were crowned the winners of tonight's episode of ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight.'

We've all known that Martels Christmas Wonderland is incredible, and the family impressed famed interior designer Taniya Yanak. She LOVED the display and praised the family's efforts at the end of Wednesday's episode.

"You just had everything going on. I was smiling from ear to ear the entire time," Yanak said.

ABC showed off the family's iconic Ferris wheel, miniature houses, giant Christmas ball ornament, and more during the show.

"I think after 33 years I finally accomplished what I went out to do and that's letting the world see what the Martel family can do," Bob Martel said during the show.

The Martel's competed against several houses across the country... as far away as Las Vegas and California. Those houses were formidable opponents.

The episode was actually filmed last year so the family kept the results a secret, but now it is time to celebrate! We're so proud of the family, and we've been huge fans for a while. We can't wait to visit the display this year. (Their 2020 efforts were a little delayed as they recovered from COVID-19).

You can visit this year. They're located at 21 Phillips Ave Hamilton NJ 08610.

On 'The Great Christmas Light Fight,' "America's brightest houses bring joy to the world with the help of celebrity judges," they say.

As part of their victory, the Martel's win a well deserved $50,000 prize.

By the way, have you voted in our contest to Light Up PST Nation? One local display will win a $500 prize. Hurry though, voting ends on Friday!