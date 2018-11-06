Greek Food Festival in Hamilton, NJ This Friday & Saturday

If you're in the mood for some delicious Greek food then make sure you head over to Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton, New Jersey. They are hosting their annual Yiayia's Kitchen in their community center this Friday and Saturday, November 9th and 10th, from noon to 9pm.

If you're wondering what the meaning of "yiayia" is, it means grandmother in Greek. Since I'm Greek I can vouch and tell you that my yiayia made the best Greek food ever.

The menu will include homemade Greek options for lunch, dinner, and dessert. Pappou's Bar will also be open serving drinks. Pappou in Greek means Grandfather so it will be feel like you had a meal and a drink prepared my your new Greek grandparents. They'll make sure you feel at home too.

Menu items will include (see a preview of the menu here):

- Pastitsio (Greek lasagna)

- Moussaka

- Roast Chicken

- Roast Lamb

- Baked fish

- Tiropita (cheese pies)

- Spanakopita (spinach pies)

- An assortment of pastries : baklava, galaktoboureko (sweet custard in filo dough), Kourambiedes (Greek sugar cookies) and more.

Along with a day of great food, there will be Greek dancers who will be performing traditional Greek dances, and you can also explore the market area as well. Click here for more info.

Saint George Greek Orthodox Church

1200 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619

(609) 586-4448 - call for info and directions