Yes, Gritty, The Phanatic & More JUST Reopened I-95 in the Most Philly Moment Ever

We wondered who would be the first to drive across the temporary lanes of the I-95 bridge in Northeast Philadelphia, and we even joked that Gritty should be the first one to cross the new highway.

Well, it turned out we were right. In a moment that will surely live on in Philadelphia history forever, Gritty opened the new (temporary) lanes of I-95.

Here's the video:

In fact, the beloved Flyers mascot was joined by all of Philadelphia's professional sports mascots to drive across I-95 this morning.

After remarks from elected officials - including Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro and Mayor Jim Kenney - the first vehicles ceremoniously drove over the bridge just after 11 am on Friday (June 23).

Yes, Phillie Phanatic (Philadelphia Phillies), Swoop (Philadelphia Eagles), Franklin (Philadelphia 76ers), Phang (Philadelphia Union).

And, that, ladies and gentlemen is the MOST Philadelphia image you may EVER see. All five of our beloved mascots opening a highway that has become a bit of a rallying cry in the city.

After all, we've been watching the live stream of the highway rebuild for nearly two weeks. Ya know, cause it's what we do in Philly.

In fact, last weekend bars across the city were offering drink specials to watch the livestream. And it's been shown on the big screen at Citizen's Bank Park.

The highway is expected to reopen to traffic early Friday afternoon, just 12 days after the collapse. It's three lanes in each direction for now. Crews will begin to build a permanent fix for the roadway shortly after.