Gross, This is the Worst Smell at the Jersey Shore

Smells, some good, some bad...somehow I always think of the bad smells that just stick in my nose.

The smells that are good that I could smell every day, the smell of Uncle Dood's Donuts in Downtown Toms River, salt water taffy, and the good smell of pork rolls are just some of the good New Jersey smells. How about the sweet smell of coconut along our beaches? I love it!

How about the smell of a grill? When a neighbor is grilling and you can smell it all the way down the street. The smell of the salt air and the ocean is just fabulous. I love the smells of the boardwalk. There is nothing better than smelling the French fries and the pizza.

Oh, and dare I say, my favorite smell, is the smell of gasoline. My daughter and I roll the windows down every time we get gas in the car.

Where is the stinkiest smell at the Jersey Shore?

One of the worst smells I've ever smelled is along the parkway going south around exit 100 - 101 - 102 -- it smells horrible most times driving by.

When it's hot and windy on a Summer day and I can smell the "fishy bay" - yikes. The fishy bay is the worst, too. But I still think that exit of 100 at the GSP is the worst.

A newly mulched yard, yuck.

There are certain trees in certain areas throughout the county that smell gross. Did you ever walk by a tree and get that whiff that makes you say, "What the heck was that smell?"

What do you think? Where is the stinkiest smell at the Shore?

