Love a good Tiki bar? Love being on the water? How about combining both. Here's where to pick up a Tiki boat ride next time you're at the Jersey Shore.



It's a trend that's become like a floating version of the best part of a backyard party.

From Wildwood to Ocean City, to Point Pleasant, Tiki boat rides are gaining in popularity and popping up in more and more locations along the coast.

You grab a handful of friends, pack the cooler, and away you go!

Whether it's a way of celebrating a bachelor/bachelorette party, birthday, or just the fact that it's finally SUMMER, keep scrolling to find out where you and your squad can hitch a ride on a Tiki boat.

