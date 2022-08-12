Goodbye Tiki Bar, Hello Halloween at Erini Restaurant in Ewing, NJ

Erini Restaurant in Ewing is known for its amazing Tiki Bar, but, it's almost time to close it for the season and welcome fall, so Erini's throwing a big 'ole party.

Erini is inviting you to the Tiki Bar Closing/Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29th. All ages are welcome, but, after 8pm it's 21 and over.

Text your friends and tell them to save the save. This is going to be a party you won't want to miss. You'll see the search lights in the sky for miles drawing you to the fun.

There's no cover charge and Erini encourages you to wear a Halloween costume. But, if you're not into Halloween (you're not alone, lol) you don't have to. Just go out and party.

The owner of Erini Restaurant, Nick Fifis, says there will be indoor and outdoor activities and he promises lots of surprises.

Carpool with your friends or use Uber...the parking lot will probably fill up fast.

I know it's sad to say goodbye to summer and the Tiki Bar, but, this will be fun sendoff until next year.

There's no stopping this party...it's rain or shine.

At Erini they say, "When it rain, we POUR." Lol.

Erini Restaurant is located at 1140 River Road in Ewing.

