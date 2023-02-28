New Jersey celebrates St. Patrick's Day like it's our job. We host bar crawls, feature traditional Irish dancers and bagpipers, have stellar parades, and more. As your luck would have it we've got a guide to some of the best St. Patrick's celebrations right here! It’s just your luck, here’s your guide to St. Patrick’s Day done right!

Belmar

Don’t miss the 50th annual Belmar parade happening on March 5th at Lake Como all the info for taking part in the party is right here.

Hoboken

This town started with predominantly Irish immigrants back in the 1870s and the luck of the Irish is still thriving in 2023! For the first time in over ten years, Hoboken is hosting its St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 4th. They are also hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl They are serious too, they are hosting separate tour crawls and are visiting seven venues ready with holiday-themed drinks, music, decor, and much more!

Cape May

If you want to get away to Cape May you can get wet to show your Irish pride! They are hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Plunge in the ocean to kick off the fun. Carney’s and Cape May Beach are hosting a 5K run and 1-mile walk on Saturday, March 18th as well as a Beef & Beer and Kegs & Eggs event!

Somerville

Celebrate the 30th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 12th! Make sure after the parade you check out Mannion’s Pub & Restaurant on Main Street for a week-long St. Patrick’s Day party!

Gloucester City

This impressive procession will be filled with bands, bagpipers, and Irish dancers for the Gloucester City St Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 5th. It will make its way down Monmouth Street from Baynes Ave. Then after you work up and appetite stop by Holy City Publick House and get your Irish Dream. It is a creamy crab dip with re-skinned potatoes stuffed with cheese. Now that will stick to your ribs!

Let's party! You can always keep up with what's fun in New Jersey on VisitNJ!

