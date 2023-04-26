Guy Fieri Introduces Favorite New Treat To Atlantic City

Guy Fieri is out on the road promoting a new milkshake for his fast, casual restaurant, Chicken Guy!, with a location in Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri is debuting the sweet treat available now for a limited time at Harrah's.

Just in time for spring, Chicken Guy! is offering the new Huckleberry Shake, made with creamy, hand-spun vanilla soft serve and mixed berry puree, topped off with fresh whipped cream and Cinnamon Toast Crumble.

The newest addition to Guy Fieri's Atlantic City restaurant offerings, Chicken Guy!, opened last August in the Harrah's food court across from the pool.

Atlantic City is one of the limited locations nationwide to serve this tasty-sounding new shake.

What else is on the menu at Chicken Guy!?

The restaurant features all-natural chicken tender sandwiches, hand-pounded and topped with your choice of a variety of Fieri's sauces created by Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl.

Fieri says he loves how Chicken Guy's chicken tenders are brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs.

Chicken Guy! signature sauces range from wasabi honey, curry mayo, and avocado crema, to ranchero and donkey. Side dishes feature French fries with Guy's special fry seasoning, mac and cheese, fried pickles, and ice cream topped with Cinnamon Toast and Apple Jacks cereal.

Chicken Guy! will be Fieri's fourth Atlantic City restaurant, joining Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint at Caesars, and Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's.

