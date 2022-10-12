Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.

It made me wonder, other than his own restaurant, where are Guy's most favorite places to eat in South Jersey and at the Jersey Shore? I mean if it's good enough for Guy, it's good enough for us right? These are the local spots that he has absolutely raved about. I love a good list, so enjoy working your way through it one bite at a time.

These are Guy Fieri's most recommended stops in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore:

Guy Fieri Wants Us To Eat At These Jersey Shore And South Jersey Spots

When you want a burger you can't be talked out of it. Here is a list of the best burgers in New Jersey voted on by all of you!

New Jersey's Best Burger (According To You) We take our food very seriously here in Jersey. If we're not talking Italian, it's all about who has the most creative, juicy and mouth watering burger in the state. I asked what you thought and you weren't shy!

Now, let's talk dessert. If you need that sweet finishing touch than how about sampling a sweet treat from one of New Jersey's finest bakeries? I have very real memories of riding on the back of my Dad's bicycle, early in the morning when we rented a shore house. We peddled right to the bakery where the smell of fresh donuts mixed with the salt air. I highly recommend grabbing your treat and sitting on the sand and taking in the view.