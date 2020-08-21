Guy Fieri Visits 6 Philly Restaurants Tonight on Food Network

An episode of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-In's and Dives called "Filling Up on Philly" debuts tonight at 9pm on Food Network.

Here's how Food Network describes the episode:

On this trip, Guy Fieri is filling up on a taste of Philadelphia. There's a funky malt house servin' the bomb Buffalo wings and a Polish twist on the cheesesteak. A longtime tavern making mama's real deal Italian recipes, and a mother-daughter trio cookin' up authentic Indonesian specialties.

According to inquirer.com, 6 Philly restaurants will be featured on the episode which was taped just before COVID-19 caused the country to shut down.

Inquirer.com says the restaurants that have been confirmed that will be included in tonight's episode are:



Inquirer.com says that the 3 other Philly restaurants that will be featured on tonight's Diners, Drive-In's and Dives have not been officially announced, but "social media posts" have given clues to lead the Inquirer to deduce that they are:

If you miss Diners, Drive-In's and Dives tonight at 9pm, it will repeat at midnight and again next Friday (Aug. 28) at 5pm on Food Network. Click here for more info.