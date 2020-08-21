Guy Fieri Visits 6 Philly Restaurants Tonight on Food Network
An episode of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-In's and Dives called "Filling Up on Philly" debuts tonight at 9pm on Food Network.
Here's how Food Network describes the episode:
On this trip, Guy Fieri is filling up on a taste of Philadelphia. There's a funky malt house servin' the bomb Buffalo wings and a Polish twist on the cheesesteak. A longtime tavern making mama's real deal Italian recipes, and a mother-daughter trio cookin' up authentic Indonesian specialties.
According to inquirer.com, 6 Philly restaurants will be featured on the episode which was taped just before COVID-19 caused the country to shut down.
Inquirer.com says the restaurants that have been confirmed that will be included in tonight's episode are:
- Stogie Joe's Tavern (1801 - 1803 E. Passyunk Ave.) - According to Stogie Joe's website, its pizza was named Best in Philly by Thrillist.
- hardena Indonesian Fare (1754 S Hicks Street) - A post on hardena's website shows that the restaurant has also been featured on Travel Channel's The Layover with Anthony Bourdain.
- Gaul & Co. Malt House (3133 Gaul St.) - Gaul & Co. says it is "Home of the Award Winning Wit or Witoski"
Inquirer.com says that the 3 other Philly restaurants that will be featured on tonight's Diners, Drive-In's and Dives have not been officially announced, but "social media posts" have given clues to lead the Inquirer to deduce that they are:
- Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop (630 South Street)
- Farmer’s Keep (10 S. 20th Street)
- Mom-Mom’s Kitchen (2551 Orthodox Street)
If you miss Diners, Drive-In's and Dives tonight at 9pm, it will repeat at midnight and again next Friday (Aug. 28) at 5pm on Food Network. Click here for more info.