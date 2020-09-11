Hamilton Municipal Offices Reopened to Public

Good news for residents of Hamilton Township. The municipal offices have just been reopened to the public, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The Hamilton Township (Mercer County) Municipal Offices, on Greenwood Avenue in Hamilton Township, have been closed for the last few months in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area by limiting the amount of people going in and out of the building. The closure was also to keep essential workers safe and well.

After being closed on Monday, September 7th for the Labor Day holiday, Tuesday, September 8th, was the first day municipal workers began to welcome the public back into the building for services. You can't just walk in, though. You'll be allowed to enter by appointment only. So, if you want to pay a bill, apply for a permit, get information, etc., you'll have to get in touch with the department you wish to visit first, and make an appointment. You can click here to see all of the departments and their contact information.

The article also states that the Hamilton Township Public Library has not reopened yet, but, you are still able to do curbside pickup of books and make returns. No word on when the library will reopen its doors to patrons.

After the Hamilton announcement, Lawrence residents wondered when their municipal offices would reopen to the public, and the answer is, not yet. Lawrence Municipal Manager, Kevin Nerwinski, posted in a Lawrence Community Facebook group, "Lawrence Township municipal buildings will remain closed to the public at least through the month of September (and most likely through October). When the weather turns colder, we will make arrangements to allow modified access in the buildings with guidelines to follow." Nerwinski continued, "We do not make decisions solely by following the actions taken by surrounding municipalities. We decide what is right for us given our facts and our circumstances."