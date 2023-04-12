There's about to be another restaurant choice in Mercer County. You may have seen the signs on Route 1 in Lawrence Township.

Manni's Fried Chicken will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, April 22. Save the date, go check it out and support this new, local business.

The Facebook post reads in part, "Since 1997, my father and uncle have been serving their local community the best quality fried chicken. They moved from India to this country with a vision and dream of creating a successful business within the food industry. Over the last 25 years, I have witnessed that hard work and dedication leads to success. I am now inspired to follow in their footsteps by creating my own version, Manni's Fried Chicken."

The chicken is a family recipe that's been passed down from generation to generation, so it's got to be good, right? I'm excited to try it. I hope it has a super crispy coating.

The website says, "It's all in the breading." There will be crispy hand-breaded chicken, tenders, Crispy Chicken Combos, bone-in wings, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, desserts, a kids menu and more.

If you're a sauce person you'll love this. Manni's offers 11 different sauces including Mango Habanero and Nashville Hot. Whoa.

If you're looking for a job, Manni's is hiring.

Manni's Fried Chicken is located at 2653 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.

It's where Meatheadz Cheesesteaks used to be. It's nice to see something finally opening there.

Meatheadz has moved about a mile away into the Lawrence Shopping Center. The popular restaurant now has year-round indoor space, with a private party room too.

