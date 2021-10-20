After a LONG wait, Broadway returns to Philadelphia (FINALLY) tonight! The smash-hit music, Hamilton, will open tonight (October 20) at the Academy of Music on Broad Street. The touring version of the show was originally slated to come to town in 2020, but that, of course, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all know the show is incredible. It's insanely popular for a good reason. So getting tickets will be a little difficult, but...

Here's How you Can Get $10 Tickets to See Hamilton in Philly Hamilton is open at Philadelphia's Academy on Music — starting October 20th and it runs through November 28. Broadway is back, baby! But did you know that you can actually snag tickets for just $10 to the show? And it's actually easier than you may think.