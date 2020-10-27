Hamilton Police Hosting Halloween Drive-Thru Friday

If you're disappointed that Halloween may not look exactly the same as in years past, and are looking for some safe Halloween fun in our area for your children, look no further. The Hamilton Township Police Department (Mercer County) is getting in on the fun this year by hosting a Halloween Drive Thru, according to the Police Division's official Facebook page.

With many local officials discouraging traditional trick or treating this year because of the coronavirus pandemic,townships like Hamilton, are going above and beyond to make sure kids can still have some safe fun. The Hamilton Township police got their creative juices flowing and came up with the idea of a Halloween Drive Thru. It will be happening this Friday night (October 30th) from 6pm - 8pm. Get your kids in their costumes, load them in the car, and get ready for a fun night. The Facebook post says it's going to be a "spooky good time," so, maybe they're planning some kind of haunted attraction. That would be cool. Your kids will get to safely trick or treat from your car, with no contact.

I've seen this event advertised in a bunch of local Facebook groups, so I'd definitely go on the earlier side, rather than waiting until the end, because it's while supplies (candy, etc.) last and rain or shine. You don't want to get your kids all excited about it, and then have them run out of candy. Lol. Womp, womp.

Residents left many comments on the post, praising the local department for giving back to the community, and saying they are excited for the event.

The Hamilton Township Police Division is located at 1270 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton Township.

Great job, Hamilton Police. Have fun.

https://wpst.com/fun-fall-activities-you-can-do-even-though-were-still-in-a-pandemic/