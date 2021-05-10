Hamilton’s 4th of July Fireworks are Back ON This Year

Just got word from TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville that Hamilton Township's 4th of July fireworks for 2021 are back ON. Yay.

Organizers are hard at work once again on the annual Independence Day Concert and Fireworks event. The township was forced to cancel last year's festivities (2020) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many locals were disappointed at the interruption of the long standing tradition.

Save the date. The concert and fireworks will be held on Friday, July 2nd, with a rain date of Saturday, July 3rd, at Veterans Park. If you're planning on attending, use the Kuser Road entrance to the park.

Come early for some pre-fireworks fun. The concert, with The Heartbeats headlining, will begin at 6pm, so make sure to bring a blanket or chairs, and relax. You'll be able to buy food and drinks from food vendors on site. The fireworks show will start right after dark, around 9:30pm. Ooooh, ahhhhh. I love fireworks. The sparkly, dripping ones are my favorite (I'm sure you know just which ones I'm talking about. Lol.).

It's starting to feel normal around here again with this announcement, and the recent announcements that the Lawrence Township and Hopewell Township Memorial Day parades are on again this year too. No word yet on Hamilton Township's Memorial Day parade, but, I'm hoping this announcement is a sign that bigger, outdoor events in Hamilton are starting up again. I'll keep you posted.

Event organizers are looking for more food vendors for the 4th of July celebration. If you're interested, click here for more details and to apply for a spot.

You're excited aren't you? Me too. See you there.