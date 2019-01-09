Hang Out In Igloos At This New Jersey Beer Garden

The Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken, NJ, has igloos that can be rented out this winter.

I saw a video on NJ.com (posted below) that showed that the beer garden has three igloos available. Though they're not made of ice, they will keep you and your friends warm because they're heated.

Here's some more info about these igloos:

- The igloos are first come first serve

- Your party can spend a maximum of three hours

- Your group has to spend a minimum of $500 on food and drinks

- There's no smoking in the igloos

- Two of out of the three igloos fit about 6 to 8 people comfortably, but they have a larger igloo that has the capacity to fit 8 to 10 people

- The larger/deluxe igloo comes with a fireplace, a couch, and vintage chairs with pillows and blankets.

So now if you want to escape the cold, but still want to be "outside" you can rent your own igloo for a few hours this winter.