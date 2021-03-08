Happy 1 Year Anniversary Of The Last Time I took A Flight : Karli K’s COVID-19 Airplane Experience

Happy one year anniversary to the world going completely ballistic. Now, as far as when everything shut down it's a little different. It really depends on the state, your county, your job. I know we did not go into lockdown officially here at the station for another couple of days, but today is a very special day. It is the one-year anniversary of the last time I actually got on an airplane.

A year ago this week, KT from the night show at Pop Crush, and I went to Atlanta. We traveled there for a Women In Radio conference and we had tons of fun. We met so many amazing women in this industry. If you don't know, radio is actually a male-dominated industry. The fact that we got to interact with other women in our scene field was such an amazing experience.

Just about a week before we traveled down to Atlanta, the first case of COVDI-19 was found right here in New Jersey. But with that being said, I was freaking out. If you don't know, I am a very paranoid person. I was already a germaphobe pre-COVID, and now that COVID is here it's a lot worse. I've definitely relaxed a little bit because I can't completely stress myself out, but I still do the most when it comes to cleaning

When we got on our flight people were literally looking at us like we were insane. Face masks were completely sold out everywhere so I had to be Innovative. The only thing I could do was find a sleeping mask for your eyes and I had Kayla and myself put them on to cover our mouths and noses. I had my hair completely wrapped up because I did not want it to touch the seat. The other thing a lot of other people thought was weird too was that I was cleaning down the entire seat with Clorox wipes. Needless to say, we did not get sick, nor have we had COVID. Knock on wood.

All I'm saying is you can never be too careful. Here's to the one-year anniversary of life getting really weird.