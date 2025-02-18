Foodies, you're going to love this.

Even if you're not a foodie but just like trying new restaurants, you'll be interested in this too.

USA Today has named the best restaurants in America

USA Today has just named the Restaurants of the Year for 2025 and three of them are in New Jersey.

I've always thought the restaurants here in the Garden State are top-notch, but now it's confirmed.

Ridofranz Ridofranz loading...

I am a Jersey Girl, so I may be a little biased, but this list is proof.

This isn't a list where they've chosen a great restaurant from each state, you know, where each state has a winner.

These restaurants are just the best of the best.

Every state is not represented obviously, there are only 44 restaurants on this list.

Get our free mobile app

I'd like to think that I've been to a good number of restaurants in New Jersey, but I know I haven't been to many in North and South Jersey.

I usually stick to restaurants in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) simply because that's where I live.

I tend to not go more than an hour or so for a meal.

Ok, let's get to this.

Three restaurants in NJ made the list

Here are the three restaurants in New Jersey that USA Today thought were so great that they should be named Restaurant of the Year 2025.

Canal House Station

The first one is Canal House Station in Milford (Hunterdon County).

Its five-course Sunday Dinner is just one of the things that makes this place so special. Farmhouse tables, an open kitchen, cookbooks scattered around, all make this a restaurant with lovely vibes.

For a full review from My Central Jersey, click here.

Steve's Burgers

Steve's Burgers is in Garfield (Bergen County) and calls itself New Jersey's fastest and freshest food.

It's an unassuming roadside stop on Route 46, but we all know that's where the best food is a lot of the time.

Google Google loading...

For a full review, click here.

Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro

Located in the quaint downtown area of Freehold Borough, Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro stands out.

USA Today calls Freehold Borough a "treasure trove of restaurants and its crown jewel may be Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro."

Google Google loading...

Presentation is everything here as they take on Indian classics and street food and elevate them.

For the full review, click here.

There you have it. Three more New Jersey restaurants to add to your dining bucket list.

Enjoy.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.