Harry Styles tickets for his Madison Square Garden residency in New York. Maybe you've given up on getting in. Maybe you've exhausted every option. Let 94.5 PST get you into the show... this FRIDAY night.

That's right just for listening to 94.5 PST on Tuesday (September 15) and Wednesday (September 16) you could win last minute tickets to see Harry Styles FRIDAY NIGHT at MSG!

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To win, just lock it in to 94.5 PST on your way to work/school AND on the way home.

Each day, Chris, Joe & the Morning Show will give you the morning code to unlock the tickets. Then listen to Matt Ryan your way home for the afternoon code to finish the code.

When you have both the morning and afternoon code, just enter it below.

Chris Joe & The morning show will give the morning code at 6:50 (and repeat it at 7:50 and 8:50). Matt Ryan will hook you up at 3:50 (and repeat it at 4:50 and 5:50).

Listen both days (Tuesday and Wednesday) to increase your chances to win! But all it takes is one entry to win!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Winner will be contacted on Thursday September 16 at approximately 10:30 a.m. and must answer the phone call or the station will pick an alternate winner.



Iconic '90s Child Stars Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil



