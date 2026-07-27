Be a VIP For KATSEYE on the TODAY Show — ENTER to Win Here
They are one of the hottest groups on the entire planet right now, and we want to send YOU to see them up close and personal.
KATSEYE will hit the TODAY show plaza in Rockefeller Center on Friday, August 14, 2026, and you could be a VIP to see them that morning up close and personal.
You'll be there to hear them perform "Gabriela," "Animal," and more live on the TODAY show plaza.
The rest of the world will have to watch on TV, but you could be there in person, courtesy of Interscope Records. And, of course, you'll get to bring your bestie!
Enter to win below:
And keep listening... because this summer... we've got you covered with tickets to the biggest shows, exclusive events, prizes and so much more!
Townsquare Media's standard contest rules apply. Winner will responsible for their own transportation to the show. One (1) winner will randomly be chosen at 12:00 pm ET on Monday, August 10th, 2026 from all valid entries between WPST-FM, WJLK-FM and WSJO-FM.
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