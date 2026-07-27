They are one of the hottest groups on the entire planet right now, and we want to send YOU to see them up close and personal.

KATSEYE will hit the TODAY show plaza in Rockefeller Center on Friday, August 14, 2026, and you could be a VIP to see them that morning up close and personal.

You'll be there to hear them perform "Gabriela," "Animal," and more live on the TODAY show plaza.

The rest of the world will have to watch on TV, but you could be there in person, courtesy of Interscope Records. And, of course, you'll get to bring your bestie!

Enter to win below:

And keep listening... because this summer... we've got you covered with tickets to the biggest shows, exclusive events, prizes and so much more!

Townsquare Media's standard contest rules apply. Winner will responsible for their own transportation to the show. One (1) winner will randomly be chosen at 12:00 pm ET on Monday, August 10th, 2026 from all valid entries between WPST-FM, WJLK-FM and WSJO-FM.



2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Schedule This gallery highlights the biggest concerts at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic live music venues in the world. From legendary rock bands and pop superstars to hip hop icons and once-in-a-lifetime reunions, Madison Square Garden concerts are always a major moment. Artists know that playing MSG means something special, and fans feel it the second the lights go down. This concert gallery showcases unforgettable performances, packed crowds, epic stage setups, and the energy that only The World’s Most Famous Arena can deliver. If you love live music, historic venues, or tracking who has taken the stage at Madison Square Garden, this gallery brings it all together and makes it easy to relive the shows that defined each era. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan



