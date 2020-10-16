Haunted Car Washes Are a Big Hit this Spooky Season in Jersey

So we know that the spooky season will be looking way different this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it had to be down right boring, right? I’ve seen so many different fun ways to enjoy this Halloween season where you can still safely practice social distancing. I have seen drive-in haunted movies, and socially distanced haunted houses and corn mazes. This one I found here is a new one and I am totally down to do it. There are now haunted car washes!

Ok not going to lie, I was a little skeptical at first because I just did not know how that would work. This idea is actually something more and more car washes are profiting from.

Bubbleworks Auto Spa in Morganville, New Jersey, will host a Haunted Car Wash experience on October 30th from 6-10pm. Tickets are only $20 and this includes an Ultra Platinum Exterior wash. The only thing you won’t get is the tire shine only because it takes too much time. Another car wash that is doing this is the Magic Touch Auto Spa in Lodi, New Jersey, starting on October 19th-October 31st, from 6-10pm. The entrance fee is free as long as you are an unlimited monthly pass member from any of their locations.

I think this is such a fantastic idea! When I was younger I used to love going to the car wash. As I got older I thought about how scary it actually is. There is soap covering the entire car, so you can’t see what’s around you, making it the perfect scary movie.