There will be Haunted Halloween Drive-in movie experiences at Phoenix Sport Club in Feasterville, every weekend, starting tonight (Friday, October 16th), leading up to Halloween, according to Facebook Halloween is going to look different this year because of the pandemic, with most events like haunted hayrides and haunted houses being canceled. But, there are also many new, creative, and safe events popping up throughout the area, and this is one of them.

Kicking off tonight at 6pm is what's being called, Pennsylvania's Scariest Halloween Drive-In Experience . This isn't your typical drive-in movie, where you're just watching a scary movie on a screen, while in your parked car. Oh, no, no, no...the terrifying movie characters will pop out of the 40-foot screen and be lurking all around your car, during the movie. Yikes. Lock the doors. Lol. I'm kidding. They're not going to be opening your doors, but, they're still going to try and scare you. If you're a Halloween fan, you may love this.

Here are the movies being shown:

Friday, October 16th: Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 17th: Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Thursday, October 22nd - IT Friday, October 23rd - Friday the 13th Saturday, October 24th - Halloween (1978) Friday, October 30th - Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Each experience will run from 6pm - 10pm.

Even your drive into the Drive-In will be spooky...kind of setting the mood for the night. If this sounds like your kind of thing, you'd better get tickets now, because they're limited, and will probably sell out. Tickets are $45 per vehicle.