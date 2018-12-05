Rider Alum Named Head Coach for 2020 Women’s Olympic Swimming Team

As a graduate from Rider University, I thought it was so cool to see that a Rider alum and swimmer was just named head coach of the 2020 U.S. Olympic women's swimming team.

Greg Meehan is currently the Director of Women's Swimming at Stanford University, but he also swam during his time at Rider University. He graduated in 2001.

Greg, pictured above (to the right) has a very impressive background as an athlete. According to Rider News, he swam the second-fastest 200 backstroke, the third-fastest 100 backstroke and the fifth-fastest 1,000 freestyle at that time. He even was a four-time All-Academic team member, and swam on the MAAC champion relay team. Last year, he also was given another honor by being inducted in the Rider Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Games won't be Greg's first time at the Olympics. He previously served as an assistant coach at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

I already know that I'll be rooting even more for team USA now that a fellow Rider alum will be at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Cheers to coaching a team to future victories and medals. Bring home the gold!

You can see Greg's awesome head coach announcement video below and get to know more about him here

Good luck Greg and team USA!