A relatively popular beach at the Jersey Shore has ALREADY announced that it will not be allowing any swimming to take place on its shores for the 2025 season.

This, of course, comes more than 60 days BEFORE the unofficial kickoff to the beach season with Memorial Day 2025.

So it's kinda surprising that they're ALREADY banning swimming, right? We haven't even fully put away our snow shovels.

So what happened?

Beachwood Beach Bans Swimming for 2025

The Beachwood, NJ beach will be closed all year to swimming, officials have announced.

The Jersey Shore community (located just outside of Toms River) has a small beach located on the Barnegat Bay.

The decision to close the beach to all swimming comes after the borough has frequently found high bacteria counts along its shoreline for the better part of a year.

In fact, the beach was closed back in July 2024 for the same issues and never reopened that season. We reported on that back then too.

The area will remain open to recreation on the sand, borough officials told the media on Friday.

However, the bad news doesn’t end there…

Beachwood Beach May NEVER Allow Swimming Ever Again

Unfortunately, it sounds like swimming may never happen at Beachwood Beach ever again.

The beach “may not ever reopen to swimming,” the borough’s Business Administrator Sue Miock told the Asbury Park Press this week.

Health Department officials have previously said that the “cove-like area” of the Toms River prevents the bacteria from being washed out regularly, they report.

Beachwood Beach NJ Map Google Maps loading...

Waters in the area are routinely tested for safety of swimmers, of course. Nearby beaches in Pine Beach and Ocean Gate do not seem to report the same issues.

So if this marks the end of the Beachwood Beach, it’s the end of an era.

Sure, the beach wasn’t a “real beach,” but it was a nice welcome relief from the crowds of busier towns like Seaside or Asbury Park, NJ.

We'll see what's next for the area...

