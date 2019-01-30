Heads Up: Snow Squalls Could Impact Your Afternoon Drive

Just a heads up if you're going to be out and about this afternoon, a very heavy period of snow could impact your afternoon.

Forecasters are warning that a few snow squalls (basically just a very heavy snow shower) are heading our way. This means at some point this afternoon it may snow VERY HEAVILY for about 20 minutes.

A quick coating of snow is possible, but if you're driving... you may want to pull over as it passes through.

"If you happen to get caught in this while driving, immediately pull over put your hazards on and get as far away from the road as possible," 6 ABC's Adam Joseph warns. "Other cars might not be able to see you've stopped and accidents happen very quickly."

As of 11:30 am on Wednesday, the squalls were seen near Harrisburg and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They're expected to arrive in our area (from west to east) after 1 pm.