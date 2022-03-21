Healthy Eatery Opening Friday in Lawrence Township, NJ

I told you recently that I've been following the progress of a new, healthy café in the works in Lawrence Township. It looked cool, but, I didn't know much about it at the time. Well, I just found out some new details from a press release, and I have to tell you, it sounds like it will be your new favorite place to go.

Crave Nature's Eatery is having their grand opening this Friday (March 25th). It's located in Viva Plaza, home of Viva Ballroom Dance Fitness on Business Route 1, near Burger King and McGuinn's Irish Pub.

There will be a ribbon cutting with the Mayor of Lawrence, John Ryan, at 11am. I was hoping there would be smoothies, wraps, and things like that, and it looks like I'll get my wish.

The owner, Violetta Wyszynski, who's always dreamed of opening a café with delicious food and amazing ambiance, reveals Crave's menu will feature fresh juices, smoothies, freshly roasted Bucks County Coffee Company coffee, pastries, and Polish treats, but, that's not all. There will be a big solution of breakfast and lunch bowls and build-your-own salad/grain bowls with cold and warm protein bases like quinoa, garlic cilantro chicken, eggs, chimichurri flank steak, Mojo roasted pulled pork, and grilled shrimp. There will also be a variety of healthy sides and toppings including parmesan Brussel sprouts, cajun cauliflower, roasted eggplant, sweet potato noodles, truffle mushrooms, and so much more.

I told you you'd like this place.

The head chef, Elizabeth Martini, has experience at other well known local restaurants including Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn and Wildflour Bakery and Café.

Crave will be open 6 days a week (closed on Mondays). Weekdays it will be open from 6am - 3pm and 7am - 4pm on the weekends. So, stop in for coffee and grab breakfast or lunch...dine in at one of their tables or window bar or take it to go. There's even an outdoor eating area for beautiful spring days like this one.

I can't wait to visit.

Crave Nature's Eatery is located at 1891 Brunswick Avenue, Lawrence Township.

