Here is the PlayStation 5 Release Date and Price

The new Playstation5 finally has a launch date. The news just broke today that the new PS5 will be available for purchase on November 12th in the United States and Canada. Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99, and $399.99 for the digital version.

According to the Verge, the release of this device on November 12th will not only be for the United States and Canada, but Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea as well. It'll be released to the rest of the world on November 19th.

"Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support, as well as the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading," said Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. " PS5’s 3D audio and the DualSense Wireless Controller will also provide the same heightened sense of immersion on all PS5s."

Not only that, but new games will be released alongside the console. According to Playstation.blog, games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will also be avaiavle on November 12th.

"PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch," Ryan said. "The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive."

Sony is also releasing a list of accessories in November as well. Check them out here!