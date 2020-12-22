Here is the Most In-Demand Christmas Gift in New Jersey This Year

Christmas is just a few days away and if you're anything like me, you waited until the last possible moment to finish Christmas shopping. While it may be too late to order online, it wouldn't hurt to hit up the stores in search of that perfect gift for your loved one. Homesnacks complied a list of the most in demand Christmas gifts this year.

How did they do it? According to Homesnacks, they researched Google Shopping 100 to see which gifts were most popular nationwide. Then using Google Trends, they examined over 20 high ticket items.

Because so many people did online shopping this year, Homesnacks was able to break down each state's shopping habits. According to Homesnacks, across the board video Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Consoles dominated the entire map. Also technology like the AppleWatch, iPhone12, and iPad were all high on people's wish list.

The most in demand Christmas gift for the state of New Jersey is an iPhone 12. As for Pennsylvania, the gift that most residents want is a PlayStation 5. According to Homesnacks, a lot of people in our area have had this strange obssession with violent video games; particularly Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So I'm sure residents will be seeing a lot of consoles and games underneath the tree this year.