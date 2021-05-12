Shortage of Playstation 5 Will Go Into 2022

Those Playstation 5 video game consoles are a hot commodity and the crazy part about it is that Sony did not make a lot of them. Those that have been able to get their hands on a Playstation 5 are trying to resell it at an insane price.

Things are not going to get any easier for those that are trying to get a Playstation 5 because it has been said that the video game console shortage will continue. According to Forbes, the shortage of Playstation 5's will continue into 2022. We have a shortage of everything nowadays. This is getting out of hand.

Hiroki Totoki from Sony told Bloomberg that the demand for Playstation 5's is so high the company will not be able to catch up with their supply. Totoki also said, “I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year."

We learned from Forbes that the Playstation 5 is considered to be the fastest-selling console in history.

IGN reported that part of the Playstation 5 shortage is caused by the "trade war started by the Trump administration against China." In addition to that, COVID-19 has caused production to be a little slower as well. This pandemic has definitely ruined the fun for us in many different ways.

There is no set date on when the shortage can possibly be resolved but it will definitely be going well into next year. IGN stated that the Playstation CEO, Jim Ryan, is looking to increase the Playstation 5 supply.