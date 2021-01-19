Here is Why Dale Moss and Clare Crawley From the Bachelorette Broke Up

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley, 39, and her fiancé Dale Moss, 32, officially broke up after only a few months of dating. Dale took to Instagram first to break the news to his fans saying “Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We only hope the best things for one another.”

E! News reports that Clare and Dale were mainly arguing over lifestyle preferences. Dale wanted to be in a city and focus on his budding career, while Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom who is currently suffering from Alzheimer’s. It is also being said that Dale felt like he was rushing into something he was unsure about.

"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," a source close to the couple explains. "They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."

Clare Crawley became the oldest bachelorette in The Bachelorette history, being 39. Fans knew her from previous seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise where she failed to find a love match. According to TMZ, Clare was mocked often for snubbing the other men in the house by constantly seeking out or talking about Dale, even when she was on a date with someone else.

She and Dale made headlines during Season 16 of The Bachelorette when he proposed to her after only a few weeks of filming. After she said “yes”, Tayshia Adams took her place as the Season 16 Bachelorette where she met and got engaged to Zac Clark.