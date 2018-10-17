Here’s A List Of Popular Halloween Candies That Are Vegan

When it comes to candy I go for anything chocolate. Unless it has coconut. I'm not a huge fan of that.

Yet, when it's time to fill up the candy bowl for trick-or-treaters, I always think it's nice to have a variety for everyone who comes to the door on Halloween night.

I came across this article on Insider.com that listed the popular Halloween candies that were also vegan-friendly. I was surprised to see what made it on the list:

Airheads

Apparently, the regular and Airhead Xtremes flavors are vegan.

Smarties

These classic sweet color discs made the list.

Sour Patch Kids

You can count on regular and Sour Patch Watermelons to be safe for vegans.

Twizzlers

Not only are all the flavors Twizzlers vegan, but according to the article they're also kosher.

Other candies that made the list were Charms Blow Pops and Jolly Rancher hard candies. To see the full list go here.