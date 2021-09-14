Here’s How Many Billionaires Live in Pennsylvania

Watching the Met Gala last night has me dreaming of money. All those rich people in one room, dressed in the most expensive outfits that aren't even cute, talking rich people talk... it's honestly so unfair.

I saw a picture of Rihanna and Kathy Hilton at Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty, and the photo just screamed at me that I'm poor. Both of those women together have a net worth of almost 2 billion dollars.

So since rich people have been on my mind for the past 24 hours, I've decided to explore the rich people in our area. I wanted to see who in Pennsylvania is worth a billion dollars. Why? Because I'm bored honestly.

Currently there are 17 billionaires that live in the state of Pennsylvania, according to Patch. Three of which live in Philadelphia. Victoria Mars, Brian Roberts and Richard Hayne are the three Philadelphians to make Forbe's billionaire list.

The richest person in the entire state of Pennsylvania is Jeff Yass. He is from Haverford and has a net worth of $12 billion. According to Patch, he has a trading company called Susquehanna International Group. The company has a gigantic stake in Tik Tok which attributes to Yass' skyrocketing income.

So there you have it. 17 billionaire living among us in this beautiful state of Pennsylvania. Some on pet food companies, insurance firms, clothing companies and healthcare services. Others own the Philadelphia Eagles.

I guess I'll continue to watch these rich people's lives from behind a computer screen.