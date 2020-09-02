Here’s How To Get a Costco Membership Super Cheap

Have you thought about joining Costco, but you think that they only sell items in bulk, like a huge tub of mayonnaise or a drum-sized jar of pickles?

Well, obviously, everything that Costco sells is not bulk size, but the thing that has stopped me from joining is the fact that you have to pay a fee to shop there. Logically, I know that the fee you pay helped to reduce the price of the items sold in the store, but it's still difficult for me to get over the hurdle of paying a membership to shop.

If you're like me and the cost of a membership has held you back, there's now a deal out there that could entice you to give it a try. Costco has partnered with Groupon to offer consumers a Gold Star Membership.

Getty Images

The offer on Groupon says that people who purchase this deal will still pay the normal $60 fee for the membership, but that afterward, they'll get a $40 gift card to use in-store and a $40 gift card to use on a purchase of $250 or more on Costco.com.

There's one more thing you need to be aware of. According to Groupon, users who want to take advantage of this deal will need to purchase it using a Visa credit or debit card and they will need to sign up for auto-renewal.

By the way, current or previous Costco members cannot purchase this deal from Groupon.

If you want more info, click here.