Here’s How To Get A Free Taco From Taco Bell Today

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the NBA Championship after winning Game 6 on Tuesday and now everyone gets to celebrate with a free taco from Taco Bell.

During the NBA Finals, Taco Bell announced a promotion that if any team came back to win a game after trailing at the half, they would give out free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. Well, the Milwaukee Bucks did exactly that in Game 6 of the Finals and today is the day to cash in on that free taco.

You can redeem your free taco online, in the Taco Bell app, or by visiting any participating Taco Bell today.

According to the terms and conditions on Taco Bell's website, you have to get a Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco. But Chewboom.com is claiming that "Fans redeeming in-restaurant will be able to select their choice of a Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, a Crunchy Taco, or Soft Taco all day on July 22, 2021."

So, it seems like if you order your free taco using the app, website, or in the drive thru you are only able to get the Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco, but if you walk in to the restaurant, you have more of a selection.

You can snag a free taco all day while supplies last. But you might want to go early, because that could be an issue. Plus, earlier this week, Taco Bell said they've been dealing with supply chain issues in general. Some locations have been running out. So get moving and enjoy some "Tacoooooooooooo Beeeeellllllll"!!!!