Herr’s potato chips now released a line of limited edition flavors that will make Philadelphians feel right at home.

A few months ago, people from the Philidelphia area were asked to submit their ideas for Philly-inspired chip flavors, and the final flavors have been officially selected. The flavors you can try out now are Long Hots, 215 Special Sauce, and Wiz Wit.

The long hot flavor is a spicy peppery taste with hints of sharp provolone.

215 special sauce is a take on the most popular condiment in the Philly area. In most convenient stores across the city, you can find the 215 special sauce which is a mix of salt, pepper, ketchup, and hot sauce.

The last flavor that made the cut is their Wiz Wit flavor which is obviously paying tribute to the famous question you get asked when ordering a Philly cheesesteak in the city. People took to the comment section of Herr’s Instagram post with the flavors and quickly rated each of them.

I saw one comment that the 215 Special Sauce flavor is the best for a lot of people and the Wiz Wit flavor was a bit underwhelming, which is shocking to me.

I also saw lots of other comments that the Long Hots flavor needs to be a permanent flavor. The line of Philly-inspired flavors is a limited edition line and you can order them online as well as find them in some stores, like Target and Shop Rite.

Now through August 5, 2022, you can try all three flavors and then log onto the Herr’s website and vote for which chip of the 3 is your favorite.

The winning flavor’s submitter will win $10,000 and a year’s supply of Herr’s product, and a $10,000 donation to a Philidelphia-based nonprofit organization of their choice.

Try all of the flavors and vote on your favorite here!

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.