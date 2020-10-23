Here’s What I Thought of the New Lobster Roll Place in Yardley

Last month, I told you about a new restaurant in Yardley that serves lobster rolls.

La La Lobster is open at 35 S. Main Street and I’ve now tried it twice and both times, we’ve found La La Lobster’s lobster rolls to be delicious.

On my first visit to La La Lobster, I tried a salad style-lobster roll, which is lobster “folded” with celery, onion, dill, and mayo on a toasted roll.

In the past when I’ve had lobster rolls, the lobster meat was sometimes a little chewy and/or fishy, but that was not the case at La La Lobster.

The lobster tasted very fresh and the salad mix was delicious.



On my second visit, I tried the classic, warm lemon butter lobster roll and once again, the lobster was fresh and plentiful.

The lemon butter was tasty, although it wasn’t warm (but in fairness, I order online in advance and it was ready for me when I arrived, so maybe it would have been warm had I ordered in person).

The lobster rolls are $16 and include a bag of potato chips and a pickle.

La La Lobster’s menu also includes lobster bowls and lobster bisque, as well as shrimp rolls and shrimp bowls.

By the way, La La Lobster has a few outdoor tables, but it seems like it is designed to be more of a carryout restaurant.

It also shares a small parking lot with Red House restaurant and on my first visit, it was difficult to find a spot.

Overall, I was very happy with both of my experiences at La La Lobster and I look forward to going back soon. And if you’re a fan of lobster, I’d definitely recommend you give it a try.

(FYI…La La Lobster was not aware of who I was or that I would be reviewing their restaurant. In addition, I paid for both of my meals and was in no way compensated or given anything by the restaurant.)