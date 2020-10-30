List of NJ Cities and Towns That Are Allowing Trick-or-Treating

2020 has been a year unlike any other. There have been changes, cancellations, and postponements impacting all areas of life. Halloween and the custom of trick-or-treating is no different.

We've put together a list of exactly where trick-or-treating is being allowed this Halloween. We will continue to update this list. If you have additions, please let us know by emailing joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

These communities have officially announced they are holding trick-or-treat:

Atlantic County

Absecon - October 31st 6-8pm

Brigantine - October 31st 5:30-8pm

Galloway Township - October 31st 6-8pm

Linwood - October 31st 6-8pm

Longport - October 31st 5-7pm

Margate - October 31st 6-8pm

Mullica Township - October 31st 6-8pm

Somers Point - October 31st 6-8pm

Ventnor - October 31st 6-8pm

Cape May County

Cape May - October 31st 5-8pm

Ocean City - October 31st 4-7pm

Ocean County

Stafford Township

Check back for updates.

Cumberland County

Millville - October 31st 4-7pm