List of NJ Cities and Towns That Are Allowing Trick-or-Treating
2020 has been a year unlike any other. There have been changes, cancellations, and postponements impacting all areas of life. Halloween and the custom of trick-or-treating is no different.
We've put together a list of exactly where trick-or-treating is being allowed this Halloween. We will continue to update this list. If you have additions, please let us know by emailing joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.
These communities have officially announced they are holding trick-or-treat:
Atlantic County
Absecon - October 31st 6-8pm
Brigantine - October 31st 5:30-8pm
Galloway Township - October 31st 6-8pm
Linwood - October 31st 6-8pm
Longport - October 31st 5-7pm
Margate - October 31st 6-8pm
Mullica Township - October 31st 6-8pm
Somers Point - October 31st 6-8pm
Ventnor - October 31st 6-8pm
Cape May County
Cape May - October 31st 5-8pm
Ocean City - October 31st 4-7pm
Ocean County
Stafford Township
Check back for updates.
Cumberland County
Millville - October 31st 4-7pm