There’s nothing like a summer day at the Jersey Shore. You’ve got the smell of fried Oreos in the air, seagulls flying around, kids everywhere with ice cream cones, and the constant sound of waves crashing in the background. It’s the kind of place that just feels nostalgic and relaxing, no matter who you are.

The boardwalk is supposed to be one of the most family-friendly places throughout the entire state of New Jersey.

Summertime at the Jersey Shore is unmatched, but unfortunately, that fun was ruined for some innocent people who when down to one beach town in particular recently.

Apparently, someone discovered a small, pen-like object tucked behind a trash can in a public bathroom. It looked innocent enough, but something felt off. Turns out, it wasn’t just a pen that this person found.

It had a tiny hidden camera lens, a charging port, and an SD card. It was designed to blend in perfectly and yes, it was recording.

Where Were Hidden Cameras Found in Public Bathrooms At The Jersey Shore?

The devices were found in multiple boardwalk bathrooms in Ocean City, New Jersey. Police found at least three of these hidden cameras in the family restrooms near 6th Street, and even more near 10th and 11th.

The devices were disguised and left in spots where no one would even think to look.

So if you're heading to the boardwalk this summer, keep your eyes open. A day at the Shore should feel safe and that includes bathroom breaks.

As of now there doesn’t seem to be a suspect in custody that we know of, but if you have any information on the matter, you’re encouraged to call the Ocean City Detective Bureau at 609-525-9131 or email dlancaster@ocnj.us.

