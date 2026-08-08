Sunday night is truly what dreams are made of. That's because for the first time since 2008, Hilary Duff is on a major concert tour. And the big night is finally here.

Hilary Duff will bring The Lucky Me Tour to the Mann in Philly on Sunday, August 9 for a TOTALLY sold out show.

From setlist to parking info to details about the opening acts, we’ve put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of Sunday's concert:

What Time is Hilary Duff's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:00 p.m., according to the event listing via the TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann, Philadelphia, PA.

What Time Do Doors Open for the Hilary Duff Concert in Philadelphia?

The doors to the venue will open at 5:30, according the venue.

Is There An Opening Act for Hilary Duff's Concert in Philadelphia?

Yes, the concert will feature Jade LeMac and La Roux as the opening acts before Hilary hits the stage.

What Time Will Hilary Duff Perform at The Mann in Philadelphia?

It looks like Hilary will hit the stage between 9:05 and 9:10 p.m. on Sunday evening. We analyzed her recent shows in New York, Boston, and elsewhere to come up with that estimate via Setlist.fm.

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Having said that, performance times are ALWAYS subject to change. So do NOT cut it too close getting to your seat because you won't want to miss any of this very sold out concert.

NOTE: It's rain or shine event, but severe weather (like thunderstorms) can always affect set times. Sunday evening's weather forecast looks pretty good at this time.

What Is the Setlist for Hilary Duff's Philadelphia Concert?

We dug into the set list for Hilary's recent shows, and we can tell you we’re REALLY excited for Sunday night's concert.

We know, however, that not everyone actually wants to look at a setlist ahead of time. So we’ve gone ahead and posted those details here. You can click here to view it, but we should warn you that it kinda contains some spoilers.

Though, if you’re anything like me… you like to plan your bathroom breaks.

Are Tickets Still Available for Hilary Duff's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Hilary Duff in Philly?

The show is sold out as of the time we’re publishing this article. However, we’ve heard that some venues release tickets on the day of the show as availability changes. Though, it’s definitely NOT a guarantee. You can continue to visit the Ticketmaster page by clicking here.

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Many of the resale sites have tickets available. Though, we’ll warn you… they’re quite expensive.

We've got links right here for you, though!

Here’s a breakdown (and links) to what we found online:

Tickpick - Tickets start as low as $250 (with no likely additional fees). You can click here to view them right now.

Tickets start as low as $250 (with no likely additional fees). You can click here to view them right now. Stubhub - Tickets start at $273. You can click here to visit the event listing on StubHub.

You should always use safe practices when purchasing resale concert tickets.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann?

Parking is no longer free at this venue. It used to be. But now officials say that parking fees help to support their non-profit mission.

It is available on the surrounding grounds at Highmark Mann. General Parking is $25 in advance and $30 day-of-show. You can click here to purchase parking in advance.

The main parking entrance is at Belmont & Montgomery. There are additional entrances at the South Concourse or 52nd Street. You should be aware that parking is on grass. Their parking attendants are available to assist. You can find more info here.

Important Traffic Advisory for Hilary Duff

If you've ever been to a show at The Mann, you know that traffic in the immediate area can be quite rough before a busy show. Sunday night will certainly be busy.

Peak traffic times are 60 minutes prior to show start to about 60 minutes after show start. You should plan to arrive early.

PRO-TIP! Your GPS doesn’t always pick up on the increased traffic time right around the venue. So I highly recommend that you pack extra time (no matter what your GPS says). Every time I've seen a show there, my GPS underestimates the building traffic in the area.

How Do You Get the Mann Center on Public Transit?

When seeing a show at the Mann, I always TRY to ride SEPTA’s loop bus to the Mann Center. The bus departs 19th and Locust at 5:50 pm.

It departs at 19th and Locust and makes seven stops on the way to the Mann. Stops include Broad & Locust, 15th & JFK, and more. You can view a full timetable for the show here.

What is the Bag Policy at the Mann for Hilary Duff's Concert 2024?

Bags must be 12”x6”x12” or smaller for the show. You can view more of the restrictions at the Mann here.

Are Lawn Chairs Allowed for the Hilary Duff Concert in Philadelphia?

Outside law chairs are NOT permitted at the Mann.