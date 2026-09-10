I bet you've never been through a Dolly Parton-themed corn maze before. This would be a first for me.

A farm in Manalapan has created a Dolly Parton-themed corn maze for fall

A farm in Manalapan, New Jersey, is celebrating the life of the iconic country singer, who passed away recently, throughout the fall by giving you the chance to walk through the Dolly Parton Corn Maze on the weekends, plus Fridays in October.

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Happy Day Farm via Facebook Happy Day Farm via Facebook

Happy Day Farm planned the tribute to Dolly while she was alive

Happy Day Farm didn't plan its Dolly-themed corn maze to memorialize their idol. The corn maze plans have been in the works for months, and obviously, they didn't know she was going to pass away when she did. The corn maze was simply to pay tribute to a star the farm family loved, but now it has taken on new meaning.

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It's awesome. Check it out below.

Happy Day Farm via Facebook Happy Day Farm via Facebook

Spelled out in corn, the maze reads from above, "Dolly, An American Treasure, 2026." Impressive.

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The farm used 10 acres of its land for the corn maze

Each year, Happy Day Farm transforms 10 acres into a maze with 3 miles of pathways for you to embark on a journey. There's a shorter path, which takes about 15 - 25 minutes to find your way out. If you're looking for a challenge, there's a more difficult path to try and conquer. It could take you up to an hour to escape, if luck is on your side. You can grab details by clicking here. Go check out this unique corn maze.

Dolly Parton passed away at 80 after a cancer battle

Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 after a short battle with cancer. The singer's younger sister, Stella Parton, revealed Dolly kept her cancer diagnosis a secret from much of her family and fans to keep them from worrying about her health. Dolly didn't want them to carry the burden of her cancer, and she hated negativity, so she wanted to keep things positive and light in her world.

Happy Day Farm is located at 106 Iron Ore Road in Manalapan, New Jersey. Its fall season kicks off September 19.