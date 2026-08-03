Millennials are going wild in Philly this weekend. Yes, it marks the arrival of Hilary Duff to Philadelphia for the first time in years. Hilary Duff will perform at the TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

So if you're prepping for the show, and you're wondering what will be on her setlist for the big show? We've got a full peek at that information below.

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The show immediately sold out as millennials across the region rejoiced at the chance to see one of the biggest stars of the late '90s / early '00s.

Hilary Duff's Concert Will Be Massive

Hilary Duff's concerts on The Lucky Me Tour have been generating a lot of excitement and buzz so far. It's her first big national tour since 2008. The tour kicked off in June, and runs through February 2027. It includes stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, and even New York City's Madison Square Garden this week.

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Some people like to know what a setlist is before a show, and this one is generating a lot of buzz. If you don't like "concert spoilers," however, you should look away.

What Is Hilary Duff's Setlist for Philly?

Alright, let's get to it. What songs will Hilary Duff perform in Philly? Here's the complete breakdown. We did some digging via Setlist.fm, X.com and more to figure it out.

Wake Up

So Yesterday

Roommates

Weather for Tennis

Play With Fire

Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Sparks

Future Tripping

With Love

Beat of My Heart

You, from the Honeymoon

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Anywhere but Here

Growing Up

Fly

Holiday Party

We Don't Talk

Why Not

Adult Size Medium

Come Clean

Mature

ENCORE:

What Dreams Are Made Of

Have fun, Philly!