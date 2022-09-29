"Come, we fly" (or drive) to this Airbnb!

If you're not a fan of Hocus Pocus, I'm going to question how good your childhood was. I'm kidding - maybe.

Many millennials, myself included, have been dying for a sequel to this beloved Halloween movie that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy. The moment we've all been waiting for is tomorrow, September 30th, when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney +.

Disney is celebrating this long awaited sequel in a HUGE way: by listing the beloved Sanderson Sisters' cottage from the movie on Airbnb. If you've ever dreamed in staying in such a magical spot, now is your chance (with a small catch, of course).

The Sanderson Sisters' cottage will be available to book on Airbnb for a stay on October 20th, for just $31 (see what they did there?).

Of course, there's a catch (you know these witchy sisters always have something up their sleeves!) Only one lucky fan will be able to book the cottage for them and a guest. This isn't a contest either, as you'll need to provide your own travel and pay the fee. In order to book the cottage, you'll have to be quick and be the first person to claim it. Booking opens on Airbnb on October 12th, which means you have plenty of time to practice your quick mouse clicking skills.

The Airbnb isn't too far a drive (or broomstick flight) from New Jersey either. It's located in Danvers, Massachusetts, which is right by Salem. That's about a 6 and a half hour car ride.

Don't be too disappointed if you're quick enough to book a stay. Here's a tour inside the Sanderson Sisters' cottage.

Inside the Magical Sanderson Sisters Cottage Airbnb It's a not just bunch of Hocus Pocus!