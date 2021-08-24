A very popular U-Pick farm in our area has just announced when their beautiful sunflowers will be available to be picked and taken home by you.

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge NJ just announced that their beautiful sunflowers will be ready for picking on September 24th.

They always suggest you buy tickets in advanced since this is a very popular event. Tickets will be available very soon according to their website. Tickets are just $12.80 and then you pay $1 for every flower you pick.

There are 8 kinds of sunflowers to pick including yellow, red and white. Holland Ridge Farms also has thousands of other flowers. Their fields are absolutely stunning and will take your breath away.

Holland Ridge Farms is open 9am-6pm seven days a week. Mark your calendars and keep an eye on their website and Facebook Page for tickets.

My family and I went to Holland Ridge Farms for the first time last year and it was so much fun. We picked sunflowers, took beautiful pictures together. It is very affordable as you just pay for what you pick at the end as well as a small admission fee.

Personal Collection

Holland Ridge Farms gives you the buckets to put your sunflowers in as you pick them and we brought our own garden scissors to cut them down. Holland Ridge will give you some big trimmers, but when we got there, the line was long, so I was glad we packed our own.

I am so excited to bring my son back again this year since he is a little older and we won't have to carry him around. He was a chunker a year ago and now we can let him run around and see the beautiful flowers. I can't wait to get some pictures too.

