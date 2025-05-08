When you picture a home burglary, it’s easy to imagine it happening in a certain setting.

We all have that image in our head that it’s pitch black outside, it’s a quiet night, and then someone tries to break into your home.

That’s at least how it normally happens in the movies, right?

Late at night, when everyone’s asleep, seems like the most logical time to break into someone’s home, but that’s not what typically happens.

READ MORE: ‘Shameless’ Star Spotted At Pennsylvania Brewery

Having someone break into your home is probably at the top of the list of fears for homeowners.

It’s important to take precautions and secure your home to lessen your chances of being a victim.

According to ADT, the majority of home break-ins actually happen when you may least expect it.

When Are Burglars Most Likely To Break Into Your Home?

CANVA CANVA loading...

The most common time for home break-ins to happen is actually during the daytime, specifically between 10 am and 3 pm. It’s the exact opposite of what most people would expect.

Rather than sneaking around at night, burglars tend to strike when homes are most likely to be empty.

Adults are at work, kids are at school, so it seems like the most obvious time to break in.

This window in the day gives burglars the perfect opportunity to get in and out without drawing too much attention to themselves.

With that knowledge, it’s so important to take every precaution you can to limit your chances of being a victim. Lock all your doors and windows, and maybe invest in security systems or cameras.

Do whatever you can to protect your home, especially when you’re not there!

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025 Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST