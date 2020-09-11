Home Depot Cancels Black Friday

Home Depot is cancelling Black Friday.

The days of getting up before the sun to find the best deals the day after Thanksgiving may come to an end this year. Home Depot has decided to reinvent Black Friday with savings all season long. "The holidays might be different this year, but The Home Depot is committed to keeping holiday spirits high and stress down," the company shared.

For the first time, Black Friday prices will be available for more than just one day. Savings will start in early November and last through December, both in-store and online at homedepot.com. App users will even get exclusive access to deals in November before they go online.

You can holiday shop online with free shipping on over 1 million items, pick up in store or receive home delivery. Fresh Christmas trees can even be sent directly to your doorstep with no shipping fee. "This year, we’re changing how we do the holidays to help bring more joy to yours."

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving to give employees the time to enjoy the holiday with their families.