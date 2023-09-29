There's nothing cuter than a Halloween Parade. The date is set for one of the best ones in the area.

The Arts Council of Princeton announced its annual Hometown Halloween Parade will be Friday evening, October 27th. Save the date so you don't miss the fun.

Once again this year, the festivities will kick off in Palmer Square. Bring your friends to be a part of this fun tradition.

Show up in your favorite costume and be ready to have some fun.

Meet on the Palmer Square Green at 5:15pm for a Halloween-themed performance by Jeff, of Storytime with Jeff. Everyone loves Jeff. Then, at 5:45pm sharp, the parade will kick off.

After the parade, the fun continues at the Princeton YMCA with lots of fun, free activities. There will be circus entertainment too.

I remember one Halloween as a kid, my friend and I dressed up as a pair of dice. We painted cardboard boxes white and then painted all the black dots on each side. They were so cool. We cut holes for our heads, arms and legs.

We really didn't think it through that it may not be the easiest costume to walk around in all night and carry our candy bags. Ha ha. We won a prize at our hometown's parade and costume contest that year.

Go on out and make some fun memories with your kids.

The Hometown Halloween Parade in Princeton is Friday, October 27th. It will kick off from Palmer Square at 5:45pm, with Halloween entertainment beginning at 5:15pm.

For more information, click here.

Happy Halloween!

