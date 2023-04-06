My friends at the Arts Council of Princeton are once again hosting Princeton PorchFest and you're invited, everyone's invited. It's such a great day, you won't want to miss it.

Save the date. Princeton PorchFest 2023 is happening on Saturday, April 29th from 12pm - 6pm.

Sameer A. Khan Sameer A. Khan loading...

Never heard of Princeton PorchFest? The Arts Council of Princeton describes it as a "walkable music festival where neighbors offer up their front porches as DIY concert venues. Talented local performers play rotating sets throughout the neighborhood during this day-long celebration of music, art and our wonderful community. Stroll from porch to porch to enjoy live, local talent."

Check out the new logo for 2023 below. I love it.

I absolutely love the PorchFest vibe and you will too. Gather all of your friends and go. You can walk. You can bike. Your kids can scooter. You can bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the music at each house. You can dance. Oh, you'll want to dance. It's so festive and fun.

There will be different genres of music on each porch...something for everyone to enjoy.

Oh yeah, it's a FREE event thanks to sponsors, performers, donors and more. There will be a PorchFest map steering you towards all of the performances.

Preorder your Princeton Porchfest 2023 merch now by clicking here.

While you're in town, grab lunch or dinner, or both at any of the fabulous restaurants, bars or cafés. Princeton is a foodie's paradise.

There are three parking garages in town for easy parking, all near the PorchFest houses.

Clear your calendar. Princeton PorchFest 2023 is April 29th. Click here for more details.