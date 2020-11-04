Hopewell Valley 5K Turkey Trot Is On

The Hopewell 5K Turkey Trot is on and will be happening on Thanksgiving morning (November 26th), according to the official race website. The tradition continues...even in 2020.

It's the 11th year of this wonderful community event, and with a few changes to keep everyone healthy and safe, it's going to once again be lots of fun. Organizers have been given the green light to have an in-person, socially distanced race in Mercer Meadows, Rosedale Park, located at 424 Federal City Road, in Pennington.

They are limiting runners to 400. Race start times will be staggered to avoid crowds. When you register, you will be given your specific start time. You must stick to your assigned time. Please don't be late. Once finished the race, organizers are politely asking you to vacate the area, once again, to avoid crowds. They're also asking that you maintain proper social distance (6 feet) from all other racers, on and off the course.

To see the course map, click here.

Registration is going on now through November 20th, so tell your family and friends and sign up here. Don't wait. You must register in advance. They will not be allowing same day registration this year. All participating will be given timing chips and a commemorative Hopewell Turkey Trot face mask.

Prizes will be mailed to the top overall male and female, top 3 in each age group, and (love this one), top turkey costume. I'll be on the lookout for pictures.

Age Groups are as follows:

13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older.

In keeping with the Thanksgiving spirit, please bring along a few canned goods to add to the collection going to a local food pantry.

For more information, click here.

Good luck. Gobble, gobble.