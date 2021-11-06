Horrifying Reports Say Crowd May Have Been Injected with Drug at Astroworld Festival

There are several reports that at least one person in the crowd was injecting people "with some sort of drug" during last night's tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

The chaotic event during Travis Scott's concert performance at NRG Park led to the tragic deaths of at least 8 concertgoers (all under the age of 30) and "many more" were injured in the mele. An exact number of injuries is not clear at this time.

Rumors have been swirling online all day that several concertgoers reported being injected with some sort of drug. TMZ was the first to report on these rumors on Saturday, but the first confirmation from officials that there was any sort of injection was made during a Saturday afternoon press conference.

Houston's Police Chief Troy Finner said that one security officer was stuck in the neck Friday night while he was trying to restrain a concert-goer.

"We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that was out and treated him last night, that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck. When he was examined, he went unconscious, they administered Narcan," Finner said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

"He was revived and the medical staff did notice a prick similar to what you would get if somebody was trying to inject. That is one part of it."

Houston Police said that Narcan was administered to several concertgoers. Narcan is administered typically to save someone from an overdose. Officials would not elaborate on this any further as their investigation continues.

It's not clear what caused the crowd to surge and result in the incidents of trampling as the concert continued on last night in Houston before finally coming to an abrupt halt.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details.



