If you're anything like me, receiving a NJ Anchor tax relief check is such a nice surprise each year. I say surprise because I always seem to forget it's coming. I know what you're thinking. How could I forget about such a check? I don't have a great reason why, but I know getting that bonus money is always helpful, especially with the high prices of groceries, gas...and well, everything, it seems these days.

charles taylor charles taylor

NJ Anchor rebate applications will be filed automatically for most eligible applicants

Thankfully, most of us won't have to do anything to receive our NJ Anchor tax relief check this year. New Jersey officials say most resident eligible filers for the rebate (under the age of 65 and not collecting Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability benefits) will have their applications filed automatically. Filing rules for senior citizen residents and those getting certain disability benefits. Click here for more details.

READ MORE: At Home Princeton closing doors for good

Ralf Geithe Ralf Geithe

Get our free mobile app

When will you know for sure that you will be receiving an NJ Anchor rebate? Keep an eye on your mailbox. Anchor benefit confirmation letters will be mailed out this month. "Most eligible filers will have their 2025 ANCHOR applications, form ANC-1, auto-filed and will receive an ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letter in August 2026." the New Jersey Department of Treasury says.

READ MORE: Trenton Ironhawks name Assistant Coach for upcoming season

Remember, this year's tax relief check is based on your residency, age, and income in 2025. ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.

For more information on the NJ Anchor Property Tax Relief Program, click here.